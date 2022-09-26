Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 35,240 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after acquiring an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $615.57.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.89. 250,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,225. The company has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.