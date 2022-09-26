Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 35,830 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 618.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after buying an additional 662,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after buying an additional 48,973 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $73.14. 420,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,038,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

