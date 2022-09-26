New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.18

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as 3.18 and last traded at 3.18, with a volume of 3149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Found Gold in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
New Found Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $500.71 million and a PE ratio of -6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.89.
New Found Gold Company Profile
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
