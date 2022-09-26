NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $88.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,657,000 after buying an additional 382,039 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,300,906 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,475,000 after buying an additional 194,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,386 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

