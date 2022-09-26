nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Donal O’Dwyer Acquires 2,500 Shares

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Rating) insider Donal O’Dwyer purchased 2,500 shares of NIB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.60 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,286.71).

NIB Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45.

Get NIB alerts:

NIB Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. NIB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

NIB Company Profile

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.