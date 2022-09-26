NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Price Up 11.4%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating) shares rose 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 231,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 118,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Friday, September 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$325.41 million and a P/E ratio of -24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

