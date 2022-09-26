Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.14

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 2156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 671,874 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,949,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after purchasing an additional 75,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

