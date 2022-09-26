Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,274,490 shares.The stock last traded at $3.38 and had previously closed at $3.37.

Nomura Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Nomura alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nomura news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of Nomura stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nomura

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 1,355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nomura by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 39,812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 40,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.