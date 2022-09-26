Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,274,490 shares.The stock last traded at $3.38 and had previously closed at $3.37.
Nomura Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Nomura news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of Nomura stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.