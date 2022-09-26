North Growth Management Ltd. Grows Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the quarter. Funko accounts for approximately 2.1% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.79% of Funko worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Funko by 8,667.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Funko by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,261. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,819. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.