North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 156,000 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 156,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Foot Locker worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 948.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 70,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Guggenheim increased their target price on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.