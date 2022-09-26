Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 3.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Novartis worth $111,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.61. 2,350,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,346. The firm has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

