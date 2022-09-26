Novartis (NVS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Novartis (NYSE: NVS):

9/15/2022 – Novartis was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

9/14/2022 – Novartis was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2022 – Novartis had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 97 to CHF 88.

9/7/2022 – Novartis was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a CHF 90 price target on the stock.

Novartis Trading Down 1.8 %

NVS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.67. 137,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.60 and a one year high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72.

Get Novartis AG alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.