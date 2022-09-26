NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.74

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 9904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

NTT DATA Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

