NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.
NuCana Stock Performance
NuCana stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.
