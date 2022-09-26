NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

NuCana Stock Performance

NuCana stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

NuCana Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NuCana by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuCana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.