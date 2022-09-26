Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 4%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. 18 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 169,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,553,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,737 shares of company stock valued at $746,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 877,835 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 20.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after buying an additional 423,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 291,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

