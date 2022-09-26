Observer (OBSR) Achieves Market Cap of $8.15 Million

Observer (OBSR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and $36,583.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,035.22 or 1.09949073 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00058421 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064823 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Telegram | YouTube | KakaoTalk | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars.

