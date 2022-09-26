Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust comprises about 2.4% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned 0.56% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,103,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 5.5 %

OPI stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $14.95. 2,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,917. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,222.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. TheStreet cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.