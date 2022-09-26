OKB (OKB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.54 Million

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One OKB coin can now be bought for $15.26 or 0.00079772 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $915.71 million and $23.54 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,035.22 or 1.09949073 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00058421 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064823 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | Weibo | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

