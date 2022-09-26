Olin (NYSE:OLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.00

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 22553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Olin Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Olin Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Olin by 56.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

