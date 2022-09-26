ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STKS. TheStreet cut ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut ONE Group Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Up 2.6 %

STKS opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.46 million. Analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

