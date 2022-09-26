ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STKS. TheStreet cut ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut ONE Group Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Up 2.6 %

STKS opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.46 million. Analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

