One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.24. 6,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 39,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 million, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Insider Transactions at One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $39,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,744,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,839,435.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,205 shares of company stock worth $60,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316,969 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Ayrton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

