OpenDAO (SOS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $5.54 million and $1.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 23,545,908,892,348 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

