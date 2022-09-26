OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OPGN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut OpGen to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. OpGen has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 624.26%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

