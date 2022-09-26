Orin Green Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 172.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 428,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,541. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.89 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

