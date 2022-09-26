Orin Green Financial LLC Sells 752 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Orin Green Financial LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of SLY stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.58. 4,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,506. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

