ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.49

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.49 and last traded at $73.68, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
ORIX Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
