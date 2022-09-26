ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.49

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.49 and last traded at $73.68, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

ORIX Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ORIX Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ORIX by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

