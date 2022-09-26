PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,428.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $45,428.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,216,079,493 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAC Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/PACGlobalOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

