PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.04.

NYSE PD opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.06. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,914 shares of company stock worth $3,586,227. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PagerDuty by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PagerDuty by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PagerDuty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

