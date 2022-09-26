Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.27

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 433782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

