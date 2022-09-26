Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

