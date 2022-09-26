Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 486 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $490.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $542.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.93.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.