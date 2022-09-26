Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $706,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prologis by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.65. 226,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

