Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 834,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,013. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.