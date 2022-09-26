Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $170.06 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.55 or 0.00043150 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $170.06 million and $7.16 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s launch date was January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 19,890,000 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

