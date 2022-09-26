Particl Market Cap Reaches $3.53 Million (PART)

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001475 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00090747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00073432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00032351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,496,529 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

