Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $812.60 and last traded at $812.60. 74 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $800.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Partners Group in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Partners Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,337.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $993.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,044.42.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

