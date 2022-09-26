Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PATK. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $996.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,163,000 after acquiring an additional 97,558 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,065.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,251,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

