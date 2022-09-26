PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $85.01. 544,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,753,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $276.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

