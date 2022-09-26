Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Trading Up 5.2%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. 3,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,237,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSFE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paysafe by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Paysafe by 3,577.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 563,220 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.