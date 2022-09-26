PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.64

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 14435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

PCCW Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Further Reading

