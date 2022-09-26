Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

