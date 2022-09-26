Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Trading Down 4.4%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 8,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 598,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $588.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 3.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $61,248.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.4% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 130,122 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 551,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 257,435 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

