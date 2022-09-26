Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.89

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.89 and last traded at $60.06, with a volume of 2706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.16.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Perficient by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,172 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Perficient by 409.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,769 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 49,528 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

