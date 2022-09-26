Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Pershimex Resources Co. (CVE:PRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 43000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pershimex Resources Trading Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Pershimex Resources Company Profile



Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the the Villebon property that include 43 claims covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in the Villebon Township, Abitibi; the Forsan property comprising 27 claims covering an area of approximately 8 square kilometers; and the Courville property that consists of 312 claims covering an area of approximately 151.82 square kilometers located in the Carpentier and Courville townships.

Featured Articles

