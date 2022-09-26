Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.96

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 149215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSMMY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,620.29.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.