Persistence (XPRT) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $93.83 million and approximately $535,787.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011037 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Persistence Coin Profile
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 150,465,426 coins and its circulating supply is 127,565,426 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.
Persistence Coin Trading
