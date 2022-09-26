Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Hits $1,641.44 on Top Exchanges

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1,641.44 or 0.08561457 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $179.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,220 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

