Petro Matad’s (MATD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Petro Matad Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of LON:MATD opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.67 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The company has a current ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 21.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Petro Matad has a twelve month low of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.05.
About Petro Matad
