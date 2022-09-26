Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,700 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.08. 6,819,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading

