Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LDP traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 67,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,808. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

